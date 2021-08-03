Another Democrat takes aim at Ann Wagner's congressional seat

Another Democrat is joining the race for Ann Wagner 's longtime congressional seat.

State Rep. Trish Gunby , who in 2019 won election to represent part of St. Louis County, said she will look to make the leap to the federal office next year. Wagner, a Republican, has represented Missouri's 2nd congressional district since 2013, having last year beat back a challenge from Jill Schupp .

Gunby said in a press release that her policies would "empower organized labor, expand voting rights and reimagine how Americans receive affordable, quality health care."

"“For years, Congress has been more interested in name-calling and showboating than making real, substantial change," she said. "Well, I’m a different sort of candidate, less interested in talking and more interested in doing the work."

