Oil companies are wooing skeptical investors with cash. Will it work?

By Julia Horowitz
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Wall Street isn't convinced that the world's biggest oil firms can successfully overhaul their businesses as the climate crisis accelerates. The industry response?...

