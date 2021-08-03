Donda: Kanye West fans think new album will feature The Weeknd collaboration

Kanye West fans are convinced that the rapper’s new album Donda will feature a collaboration with The Weeknd.

Originally scheduled for release in July, West confirmed last week that his much-delayed new record would now be released on 5 August.

On Monday (2 August), West shared a screenshot of his phone’s call log to his Instagram feed, showing that he had taken three calls with the “Blinding Lights” singer in the last day.

One call was listed as taking place on the Sunday, while two more came at 1:14am and 2:17am on Monday.

West tagged producer Mike Dean in the post, who re-shared the picture to his own feed. “IF I DONT ANSWER U SEE WHY #DONDA,” he wrote.

Fans theorised in the comments of the original post that a potential collaboration with The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was on its way, with one follower writing: “YO PLZ COLLAB WITH THE WEEKND.”

“Weeknd & Kanye????” another questioned, while one commenter wrote: “OH MY GOD WE GETTING THE WEEKND ON THIS TOO.”

Another comment read: “NEED THAT WEEKND COLLAB.”

West is currently living in a room inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while he continues to work on the album, named after his mother Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58.

A second listening event is due to take place for Donda this Thursday.