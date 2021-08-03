Cancel
KKR earnings more than double on strong transaction fees, asset sales

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said on Tuesday its after-tax distributable earnings more than doubled in the second quarter, driven by a sharp rise in income from transaction fees and asset sales from its private equity portfolio. Buyout firms have been thriving as a dealmaking boom,...

froggyweb.com

Private Equity
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial Reports

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Businesslatinfinance.com

Sinqia considers share sale after debt deal

Brazilian software company Sinqia said it has hired four banks – BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse, UBS BB and Itaú BBA – to arranged a share sale less than one month after it sold BRL250 million ($47.6 million) in debentures. São Paulo-based Sinqia did not say how much it planned to raise in the restricted offering, but it earned BRL363 million in a share sale in September 2019, when it priced 5.85 million shares at BRL62.00 each. It previously raised BRL39.7 million in an initial public offering (IPO.
Retail

TMX says Q2 retail trading volumes stay up despite pullback from Q1

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian exchange operator TMX Group has seen retail trading volumes up 37% in the second quarter versus two years ago, and are up between 60% and 80% in its retail investor-focused indexes, executives said on an analyst call on Thursday. The group, which reported adjusted earnings that...
Stocks

Tesla chair Denholm sells shares worth more than $22 million

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc chair Robyn Denholm sold more than $22 million worth of shares in the electric-car maker after exercising stock options, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Denholm sold 31,250 shares at weighted average prices ranging from $703 to $726.200 in transactions...
Business

G2 Invests in Expansion of Capital Markets Team

G2 Is Doubling Down on Our Commitment to Providing Clients With the Highest Standards of Service in Raising Capital and Optimizing Their Capital Structures With the Addition of Andrew Mcateer, Vice President and Cullen Moore, Senior Analyst to the Team Under the Direction of Howard Lanser, Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets.
Financial Reports

Credit Agricole’s profit doubles even as investment banking lags

PARIS (Reuters) – Credit Agricole reported a two-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as an improving economy prompted it to set aside less funds to cover bad loans, although shares fell as the French lender lagged rivals in corporate and investment banking. Unprecedented government support across Europe has helped...
Financial Reports

MetLife’s quarterly profit beats estimates on investment boost

(Reuters) – U.S. insurer MetLife Inc blew past Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as solid investment gains cushioned the hit from coronavirus-related claims. Metlife reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion, or $2.37 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $758 million, or 83 cents...
Orlando, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Cyber firm BlackCloak to more than double after VC investment

A Lake Mary-based cybersecurity startup’s Series A venture capital round will enable the company to more than double in size. BlackCloak Inc.’s $11 million venture capital raise, detailed in a July 30 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will fuel new cybersecurity, engineering and marketing hires, CEO Chris Pierson told Orlando Inno. Meanwhile, the company is leaning into its Central Florida identity with hopes of further growing the red-hot cybersecurity sector in the region.
Stocks

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 539 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reports

Cigna profit falls 16.4% on higher medical costs

(Reuters) – Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 16.4% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher medical costs, and said it expects a negative earnings impact from COVID-19 of about $2.50 per share for 2021. The company, which also has a pharmacy benefits management business, said its medical...
Financial Reports
The Motley Fool

KKR & Co inc (KKR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

KKR & Co inc (NYSE:KKR) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to KKR's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Craig Larson, Head of Investor Relations for KKR. Craig, please go ahead. Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2021 Earnings call. I'm joined this morning by Scott Nuttall, our Co-President and Co-COO; and by Rob Lewin, our CFO. We would like to remind everyone that we'll refer to non-GAAP measures on the call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our press release which is available on the Investor Center section at www.kkr.com. The call will contain forward-looking statements, which do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to our earnings release as well as our SEC filings for cautionary factors related to these statements. Turning to our results this quarter really was an exceptional quarter, with record fundraising, deployment and monetization activity, alongside continued strong investment performance. Fee related, earnings per share, as well as after tax distributable earnings per share were both record quarterly figures for us, coming in at $0.53 and $1.05 respectively. Management fees increased over 40% year-over-year to $480 million, helping drive the 68% increase you see in fee related earnings. And our monetization activities drove the after-tax PE [Phonetic] figure, which is 2.5 times the number we reported in the second quarter of last year. Our assets under management are now 429 billion, up over 90% from one year ago and up 17% just since last quarter. This reflects both record fundraising in the quarter, as well as strong portfolio appreciation. And our book value per share, which is mark-to-market every quarter is now $27.03. Net accrued carry on the balance sheet increased 13% since March 31, strong growth even after all of Q2's realization activity. And net cash and investments totaled $17 per share compared to $12 one year ago. So in terms of today's call, I will kick things off with an overview of our fundraising activity before turning things over to Rob to walk through this quarter's results and Scott will provide a few closing remarks before we head into Q&A. So turning to fundraising, we had an exceptionally strong quarter with $59 billion of new capital raised on an organic basis to help. Put this into perspective, this compares to $44 billion of new capital raised for all of 2020, which itself was a record year for KKR. Differentiated investment performance on behalf of our limited partners continued scaling across our businesses. And creativity and innovation, all contributed to the fund raising results you're seeing, which exceeded our expectations. A few highlights. First, we held initial closes across the next vintages of our North America private equity, global Infrastructure, and core private equity strategies, raising over $40 billion collectively in the quarter. Let me give a few more details here. With the $14.3 billion first close, North America 13 is already larger than its predecessor. And together with our Asia and Europe private equity funds, total committed capital across our three active PE funds on a global basis now exceeds $35 billion. in infra, with just the first close already totaling $14.2 billion, infrastructure IV is almost twice the size of its predecessor fund. And together with the success we've had in Asia infra and core infra over the last 12 months, total AUM across the infrastructure platform now stands at $38 billion. And that's $38 billion compares to 14.5 billion a year ago. And in terms of core private equity, we held the first close on our most recent flagship at 12 billion, including 8 billion of third-party capital core private equity is now $28 billion. And that $28 billion compares to $12 billion a year ago. The second fundraising highlight is the continued progress we've seen in perpetual capital with activity in this quarter across infrastructure, real estate as well as credit. This quarter, we raised an incremental $5 billion in our open-ended core infrastructure strategy, bringing AUM here to $7 billion. We launched CREST a 40 Act vehicle with REIT taxation that's focused on individual investors. In credit, our two publicly traded BDCs, FSK and FSKR completed their merger to form one of the two largest BDC platforms with 16 billion of AUM. And in July, Global Atlantic announced two reinsurance block transactions. We expect these two transactions to add approximately 10.5 billion of perpetual AUM in the third quarter, and the pipeline here continues to be strong. Perpetual capital is now 30% of AUM and inclusive of long-dated strategic partnerships, and that includes a new multi-asset class partnership we closed this quarter, that figure is 43%. And remember, we have $21 billion of cash and investments on our balance sheet. The third fundraising highlight as our real estate platforms continued scaling. Focusing first on our opportunistic funds, we held a final close at REP 2, our second European fund in the quarter. At $2.1 billion, REP 2 is three times the size of REP 1. And with continued fundraising at our third Americas fund REPA-III is now at $3 billion, more than 50% larger than REPA-II, and we have yet to hold the final close. With these closures, we are now a clear top five opportunistic real estate manager when you aggregate our three regional funds. Looking at the real estate platform more broadly, we now have 10 strategies focused across equity and credit, on a global basis, in a variety of different fund structures, targeting both institutional and retail clients. Real estate AUM in total is now $32 billion, and that $32 billion compares to $11 billion 12 months ago with tremendous room for continued growth. And finally, as you think about your models of future management fees, we now have $42 billion of committed capital with a weighted average management fee rate of just over 100 basis points that becomes payable when the capital is invested or enters its investment period. Last quarter, that amount was a little over $20 billion. So all in all, we had an excellent quarter. And importantly, as we look forward over the next 12 months, we continue to have a robust fundraising pipeline across strategies as well as across geographies. So, with that let me turn it over to Rob.
Financial Reports

Myriad Genetics More Than Doubles Quarterly Revenues

NEW YORK – Myriad Genetics on Tuesday before markets opened said its revenues for the three months ended June 30 more than doubled year over year, led by strong performance from its hereditary cancer segment. Total revenues for the period were $189.4 million, up from $93.2 million. It beat the...
Financial Reports

Invitae More Than Doubles Q2 Revenues

NEW YORK – Invitae said after the close of the market on Tuesday that its second quarter revenues increased 152 percent year over year, exceeding the consensus Wall Street estimate. For the three months ended June 30, the San Francisco-based genetic testing company reported $116.3 million in revenues, up from...
Markets
MarketWatch

Fresh Del Monte profit more than doubles and top expectations as sales edge higher

Fresh Del Monte Products Inc. reported second-quarter profit that more than doubled, boosted by relaxed restrictions on social gatherings, and revenue that rose 5% as strength in fresh and value-added products helped offset a decline in bananas. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to July 2 rose to $47.2 million, or 99 cents a share, from $17.9 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 98 cents, while the average estimate of two analysts surveyed by FactSet was 83 cents. Sales rose to $1.14 billion from $1.09 billion, compared with the FactSet average estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh and value-added products sales grew 5.9% to $674.0 million, due primarily to higher sales of pineapples, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, while banana sales fell 0.7% to $426.7 million, mostly a result of lower sales in the Middle East. "Our pineapple, fresh-cut fruit and prepared food products led sales and profitability growth, despite inflationary and cost pressures, which are expected to continue," said Chief Executive Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh. The stock has rallied 30.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Economy

NIO Electric Car Sales More Than Double In July 2021

NIO reports that in July it sold 7,931 electric cars (up 125% year-over-year), which is near the record of over 8,000 in June. It appears that in recent months, the company operates at its maximum manufacturing capacity and that there is still potential for more. The sales of the ES6...

