On Tuesday, the AP reported that Iraq’s Culture Ministry received over 17,000 looted items that had recovered from several countries, including the United States. The majority of the looted artifacts date back to ancient Mesopotamia, and the Iraqi government is describing the mass restitution as the largest in the country’s history. The artifacts themselves may largely date back 4,000 years, but looters and smugglers have been spiriting the items away from Iraq in the years since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, which led to the downfall of Saddam Hussein and an estimated total of over 650,000 Iraqi deaths.