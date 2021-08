I went off to kindergarten in 1972. I was not yet five years-old, but I was the sixth of seven kids in my family, and so as soon as the school would take me, my parents happily delivered me. I have one of those September birthdays, which didn’t matter again until it was time to get my driver’s license at the start of my junior year in high school. Lucky for me, I didn’t have a car to drive any way.