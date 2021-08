A gunman who opened fire on a backyard party in Texas was chased and killed by guests throwing landscaping bricks, according to police and reports.The man shot three people – one at the party and two during the chase – one of whom died.Fort Worth police said the shooter was hit multiple times with a brick and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fox4 reporter Shannon Murray characterised the bricks as "gardening stones".Fort Worth Police say the crowd defended themselves with gardening stones, killing the gunman. https://t.co/W478whBeAG— Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) July 26, 2021The shooting in the Fort Worth neighbourhood of Como, about...