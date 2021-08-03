Cancel
Three months after they announced their $130bn split – Power couple Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced after 27 years of marriage

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond to the pandemic was the news of Bill and Melinda Gates’ separation. It’s one of the most high-profile divorces of the century, surrounded by conjecture and speculations. Nearly three months after the couple made this announcement, the divorce finally came through on Monday. A judge in the Superior Court of the State of Washington for King County signed off on the divorce after 27 years of marriage. The couple has to resort to all sorts of measures for their sanity and much-needed privacy after separation.

RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Bill Gates admitted ‘messing up’ marriage at ‘moving’ Sun Valley panel, report claims

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has purportedly confessed to "messing up" his marriage to his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, according to a report.The New York Post reported that the tech giant made the comments during an “off the record” question-and-answer session at an exclusive Sun Valley conference last week.CNBC host Becky Quick reportedly questioned Mr Gates about his divorce, which the couple announced in May this year after 27 years of marriage.“He fessed up to messing up,” an unnamed attendee reportedly told The Post. “He basically referred to the fact that it [the divorce] was his fault.”Rumours have been swirling around...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Melinda French Gates Will Be Keeping Bill's Last Name, Thank You Very Much

When I was in high school, my chemistry teacher went through a messy divorce, after which she held onto her ex’s last name. I assume she probably figured it would be easier to just keep going by her married name than to try to get a bunch of air-headed teens to call her by a different one, but I remember thinking this was really sad. After all, who would want to lug around their ex’s last name, a constant reminder of your failed relationship? It is only now, thanks to a certain Melinda French Gates — formerly known as Melinda Gates — that I can recognize refusing to give up your ex-husband’s name for the flex that it is.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Here's How Much Bill and Melinda Gates Are Reportedly Worth in the Wake of Their Divorce

For decades, Bill Gates has put the “bill” in “billionaire.” As the founder of Microsoft, the 65-year-old tech titan reigned as the richest person on the planet from 1995 to 2010, then again from 2013 to 2017—the year Amazon founder Jeff Bezos finally stole his crown. Nowadays, Gates and Bezos are the top contenders for another ultra-expensive title: World’s Costliest Divorce.
Trouble RelationshipNew York Post

Bill Gates and estranged wife Melinda reportedly finalize divorce

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and estranged wife Melinda finalized their divorce Monday — months after they first announced their split, a report said. A judge formally signed off on the pair’s divorce, TMZ reported, citing court documents. The gossip outlet did not specify the name of the judge or where the documents were filed.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
StyleCaster

Bill & Melinda Gates Just Finalized Their Divorce Settlement—Here’s How Much It Is

Since the news of their split, many wondered what Bill Gates’ divorce settlement with Melinda Gates would look like Bill, the co-founder of Microsoft, is worth $130 billion. So how much did will Melinda get in her divorce settlement? Well, it looks like that number is nothing. A judge finalized Bill and Melinda’s divorce on Tuesday, August 2. In the agreement, which was filed in the Superior Court of Washington and obtained by E! News, the court noted that there was “no money judgement” ordered and that neither Bill nor Melinda asked to change their names. No spousal support was also...
Washington StatePosted by
NBC News

Bill and Melinda Gates are now officially divorced

Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce was approved by the King County court in Washington state on Monday morning, officially ending their 27-year marriage. Melinda French Gates’ petition for divorce, filed to the court in May, stated that the couple’s relationship was “irretrievably broken.” The divorce paperwork finalized on Monday said that she would not be changing her name and did not offer any spousal support, which French Gates said was not necessary in her original filing.

