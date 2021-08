Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long feuded with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In many ways, Bautista has transferred all the heat from his feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump onto DeSantis, who is a powerful Superstar in the heel Republican faction and a likely running mate for Trump if he runs in 2024, and otherwise a potential frontrunner candidate himself. Bautista, who lives in Florida, has often criticized the Governor for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and that criticism from The Animal continued this week.