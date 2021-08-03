Editorial: Congress and Biden failed tenants by letting the eviction moratorium expire

When Vice President Al Gore was caught soliciting campaign donations from the White House, he excused himself by repeating one of the slipperiest phrases in the dictionary of political dodges. There was, he intoned seven times in an excruciating 1997 press conference, “no controlling legal authority” to confirm that his money grubbing was illegal. His logic, if you can call it that, was that since no court decision could be cited — no one had ever had the gall to dispute the matter before a judge — it was impossible to be sure he’d done wrong.