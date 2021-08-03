Cancel
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ('Komo'), a plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that its shares have received The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') full service eligibility in the United States. The Company's identifier in the United States is 'KOMOF'.

