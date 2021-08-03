Commentary: Democracy and baseball: Both are in trouble for similar reasons. Are their fixes the same, too?

Sally Miller Gearhart's death is a reminder of an era that seems both terribly remote and shockingly recent. Gearhart was a radical feminist separatist, a communications professor, a Bay Area force of nature, a writer and outspoken gay rights activist. In the 1970s, she published a science-fiction novel about women living apart from men in a rural feminist utopia. In the 1980s, she championed real-life technologies that might allow women to have babies — girl babies — without the meddling of men. "Crackpottery," the Los Angeles Times called it.