It’s anyone’s guess, at this point, as to who may emerge as leader of the Republican Party but it needs to be decided before campaigning for the 2024 elections begins in earnest. Unless the Grand Old Party has a death wish, which wouldn’t be the first time, it won’t be Donald Trump who lost an election in 2020 that he might have won if only he could have acted and spoken more often like a president and the leader of the free world. Moreover, in losing the White House, he then went on to cost his party control of the Senate by convincing gullible supporters in Georgia that their election for the state’s two Senate seats was rigged, just as he falsely claimed the presidential election was.