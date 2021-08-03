Editorial: Mask up again: Inching toward re-masking and stiffer vaccination mandates
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had a week to consider the CDC recommendation that “fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19, as the quickly spreading delta variant has necessitated a change. Despite plenty of time, the mayor and his health commissioner are only recommending the recommendation. The formal legal term is “ducking.”www.arcamax.com
