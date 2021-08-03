Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Editorial: Mask up again: Inching toward re-masking and stiffer vaccination mandates

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mayor Bill de Blasio had a week to consider the CDC recommendation that “fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19, as the quickly spreading delta variant has necessitated a change. Despite plenty of time, the mayor and his health commissioner are only recommending the recommendation. The formal legal term is “ducking.”

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Cdc#Cdc#The Health Department#New Yorkers#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

‘Get the hell out’: De Blasio says ‘narcissist’ Cuomo is curtailing COVID recovery by staying in office

Mayor de Blasio stepped up his attacks against Gov. Cuomo on Thursday, excoriating him as a Donald Trump-like “narcissist” who’s stifling New York’s pandemic recovery by staying in office despite a state attorney general report corroborating accusations that he sexually harassed 11 women. Taking aim at the governor for a second day in a row, de Blasio said in his daily briefing from City Hall ...
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Politicsiheartoswego.com

OP ED: Time Is Up For Andrew Cuomo

The controversies surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been swirling for months. But Tuesday’s blistering report from Attorney General Letitia James confirming multiple incidents of sexual harassment have moved things into a new and tragic area. Gov. Cuomo’s myriad scandals—his failed nursing home policy and subsequent cover-up, the improper use of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Public Healtharcamax.com

Editorial: As COVID numbers go up, DeSantis politicizes public health

This week started with Christina Pushaw, press secretary to Gov. Ron DeSantis, maintaining that Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried had lied when she said the number of COVID-positive Floridians was the worst it had ever been. Those numbers — put out by the Florida Hospital Association — showed that Florida this...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Eviction Moratorium Extension Until Oct. 3: Who Is Covered By The New Ban?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an extension on certain evictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new two-month ban will cover parts of the country that are experiencing a “substantial” or “high” spread of the novel coronavirus, which could account for 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of the population. These places include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others, according to data from the CDC. The new freeze will last until Oct. 3.
U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy