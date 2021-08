Since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, tens of thousands of ancient artifacts and pieces of art have been looted and smuggled out of the country. This week, the US agreed to return more than 17,000 artifacts and treasures to Iraq, including an ancient clay tablet containing a portion of the “Epic of Gilgamesh.” Host Marco Werman speaks with Nada Shabout, a professor of art history and coordinator of the Contemporary Arab and Muslim Cultural Studies Initiative at the University of North Texas.