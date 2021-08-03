John Cena's Heartwarming Interaction With Young Fan at WWE SmackDown Goes Viral

John Cena's star power cannot be denied, something he's showing off every week in WWE since his big return at Money in the Bank, not to mention in Hollywood with the press tour for The Suicide Squad in full swing. Charisma, athletic ability, and comedic timing are all elements of that star power, but perhaps the most important element is the passion he has for the fans. Throughout his career, Cena has created a multitude of memorable moments with fans of all ages, whether through Make-A-Wish or just in interactions at or around WWE shoes, and that includes a sweet moment between him and a young fan after the most recent SmackDown. The video has started to go viral, and after you watch it you will understand why...after you wipe the happy tears from your eyes.