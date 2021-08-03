Stephens motor yacht Bravo for sale

The 43 metre replica sailing yacht Columbia has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Trevor Carroll and Josh Gulbranson at Fraser. Built with a steel hull at US yard Eastern Shipbuilding, she was delivered in 2014 as a replica of the classic Gloucester fishing schooner Columbia, designed by W Starling Burgess and delivered in 1923. The original Columbia was built as a pure fishing boat without such niceties as a saloon, guest cabins or an engine room and her navigation equipment consisted only of a compass and a barometer. When she was caught in a hurricane off Nova Scotia in August 1927 her shortcomings were exposed as she foundered with the loss of 25 crew.