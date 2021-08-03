Stephens motor yacht Bravo for sale
The 30.48 metre Stephens motor yacht Bravo has been listed for sale by Michael C. Galati at Galati Yacht Sales. Built in aluminium by US yard Stephens Marine, Bravo was delivered in 1975. In 1997 she sailed to McMullen & Wing in New Zealand where she was stripped back to the bare hull and extended to her current length of 30.5 metres. Her superstructure, machinery, interior, carpentry, piping and plumbing were new in 1997 under the design and supervision of naval architect Bill Tripp. The result was a superior, successful, seagoing yacht.www.boatinternational.com
