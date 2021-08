Mercy Bell – Golden Child (Self-Released) The first line of the first song off of Mercy Bell’s latest EP tells you everything you need to know about this stellar record. “Plan B and a Gatorade, another Walgreens on a Sunday/Blonde hair driving getaway, so no one has to know,” – from the title track – is confrontational, wildly relevant and brilliantly executed. As Bell sings, “We can’t have a Golden Child with mud on his face.” Though, there is definitely a strong 1990s Country vibe on the record (think more Lucinda Williams and Roseanne Cash, rather than the hokey Nashville neon sound), there are also some pretty strong parallels to more contemporary fare like Lilly Hyatt and Jaime Wyatt’s phenomenal Neon Cross.