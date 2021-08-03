Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

First 23.5 metre Wajer 77 yacht hits the water

boatinternational.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch yacht builder Wajer Yachts has launched its first 23.5 metre Wajer 77 yacht in the Côte d'Azur. The largest model in the Wajer fleet hit the water amid a gathering of 40 Wajer yachts and their owners. It comes after the builder announced it had sold 15 Wajer 77 models in May 2021.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metre#Yacht#Air Conditioning#Dutch#Wajer Yachts#Volvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

ISA Yachts launches 65-metre luxury yacht Resilience

ISA Yachts, part of Palumbo Superyachts, has launched luxury yacht RESILIENCE, its Classic 65m model. M/Y RESILIENCE is built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure to a timeless design by Enrico Gobbi of Team 4 Design, who was also responsible for the interiors. The furnishings are designed to give a clean modern line that is in harmony with the exterior spaces.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Inside the 16.7 metre Azimut 53 Flybridge yacht

A quick spin on Azimut’s new 53, designed with seafaring families in mind, reveals a restless shipyard that’s on top of market trends, says Clare Mahon. Like child’s play, for the Azimut 53’s designer Alberto Mancini it all starts with a pencil sketch. “It’s the best way to start a dialogue,” he says as we sit down for a quick dockside coffee before the boat arrives. While Mancini’s studio, AM Yacht Design, is in Monte-Carlo, he studied transportation design in Turin, where Azimut Yachts is based. “At design school we had to learn to identify an automotive brand by looks alone and to isolate those design elements that expressed its history. It’s the same when you look at a shipyard’s design legacy: you perceive and identify the elements that represent it and you learn how to bring them into its future,” he says.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Benetti launches first 37m Motopanfilo yacht

The first hull in Benetti's 37m 1960s-inspired Motopanfilo yacht model has hit the water for the first time in Viareggio, Italy. The yacht is due for delivery in September after making its international debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival. It comes after the Italian yard revealed the displacement yacht design for first time in December 2020. The yacht was inspired by the yachting tradition and lifestyle of the 1960s called the Motopanfilo.
Boats & WatercraftsPopular Mechanics

The Best Folding Kayaks for Hitting the Water Anywhere

Kayaking is no longer an outdoor activity reserved solely for adventurers who have plenty of storage space and a vehicle capable of schlepping 14 feet of plastic from point A to B. Now, kayaks can collapse into roughly the size of a suitcase—perfect for tucking under the bed or in the back of a car. In this guide, we highlight 9 top picks and what features to look for when choosing the right folding kayak for you.
Carstecheblog.com

Up-Close Look at the 4,000HP Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Yacht on the Water

Inspired by the Sián FKP 37 hybrid supercar, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is an ultra luxurious yacht built with the combined knowledge of the automaker as well as the Italian Sea Group brand. The first unit was delivered to its owner a few days ago, powered by two MAN V12-2000HP engines generating a combined 3945-horsepower, making it the fastest yacht in the Tecnomar fleet of The Italian Sea Group. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

CL Yachts in-build CLX96 motor yacht for sale

The first hull in the new CLX96 series from CL Yachts has been listed for sale by Hugo Van Schaik at Camper & Nicholsons International. Currently entering the final stages of construction in composite with interiors and exteriors penned by Milan-based designer Jozeph Forakis, she is due to make her debut at the 2022 Miami Yacht Show.
CarsCarscoops

Take A Look Inside The First 3,945 HP Lamborghini Yacht

The coolest Lamborghini doesn’t have wheels as the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 has been delivered to its wealthy owner. Originally announced last summer, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is a luxurious motoryacht that draws inspiration from the Sián FKP 37. The yacht’s styling was jointly developed by the two...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo motor yacht Asteri sold

The 40.8 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Asteri, listed for sale by Michel Chryssicopoulos at IYC, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Sanlorenzo, she was launched in June 2011 as hull number six of the Alloy 40 series designed by Francesco Paszkowski. Built to ABS class, she is powered by twin 2,340kW MTU engines giving a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

$1.25M price drop on Hargrave motor yacht Catera

The 36.58 metre Hargrave motor yacht Catera, listed for sale by Galati Yacht Sales, has seen a price reduction of $1.25 million. Built in GRP by Hargrave Custom Yachts and delivered in 2020, Catera is the only Hargrave G120 model. Catera offers an all-new 25’ beam hull platform designed by...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Numarine launches first 37XP expedition yacht

Turkish yard Numarine has launched the first hull in its new 37XP expedition superyacht series. The first 37XP will now be transferred to the south of France where it will make its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. It comes after the yard announced the sale of the third hull in the series, which will hit the water in August 2022.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Price drop on Westship motor yacht Invision

The 40.23 metre Westship motor yacht Invision, listed for sale by Mark Elliott at IYC, has had a price reduction of $245,000. Built in composite by US yard Westship to a design by Wesley Carr Design and naval architecture by Jack Sarin, Invision was delivered in 2000 with a refit in 2013. The refit included full exterior paint, new interior décor and a major overhaul of her main engines & generators. Zero speed stabilisers were added during a 2009 refit and she was most recently refitted again in 2019.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Pershing motor yacht Amora for sale

The 26.97 metre Pershing motor yacht Amora has been listed for sale by Ron McTighe at Luke Brown Yachts. Designed by Fulvio De Simoni, she was built in GRP by Italian yard Pershing to RINA class and delivered in 2004 as a Pershing 88’ model. A custom interior uses light wood joinery and cream leather furnishings to create a calm, relaxing ambience accommodating up to eight guests in four generous cabins. These consist of a master suite, a VIP suite and two twins, all with entertainment systems, Samsung LED television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Price drop on Tenix Defence motor yacht Our Way

The 35.05 metre explorer motor yacht Our Way, listed for sale by Peter Redford and Eugenio Cannarsa at Fraser, has had a price reduction of €600,000. Built in steel and aluminium to Lloyd's class at Australia’s Tenix Defence yard, she was delivered in 2004. Relaunched in July 2020 she underwent a full refit and rebuild over the past two years. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a main-deck master suite, VIP suite, a double and two twins, all with entertainment systems including flatscreen televisions along with en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there is accommodation for up to six crew aboard this yacht for sale.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht What a Country sold

The 36.9 metre Benetti motor yacht What a Country, listed for sale by Marcos Morjain at Reel Deal Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Frank Grzeszczak Sr. of FGI Yacht Group. What a Country was designed by Stefano Righini and built by Italian superyacht yard Benetti to...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Damen Yachting support vessel Pink Shadow for sale

The 45.6 metre Damen Yachting support vessel Pink Shadow has been listed for sale by Y.CO. She is the first hull in Damen Yachting's newly developed range of 45 metre superyacht support vessels, which was first revealed during the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show. Three guest en suite cabins furnished in yacht quality interiors comprise the accommodation on board.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht GG sold

The 28.04 metre Hargrave explorer motor yacht GG, jointly listed for sale by Hargrave Custom Yachts and Worth Avenue Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Marcos Morjain of Reel Deal Yachts. Built in GRP by Hargrave to a design by J.B. Hargrave, she was delivered in 2020...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

€1.2M price drop on Princess motor yacht Avalon

The 35.15 metre Princess motor yacht Avalon, listed for sale by Oleg Taranov at Camper & Nicholsons International, has received a price reduction of €1.2 million. Built in GRP by British yard Princess to a design by Bernard Olesinski, she was delivered in 2018 as a Princess 85M model and is still under yard warranty. A bespoke interior uses gloss-finished walnut to create spacious accommodation for up to eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full beam master suite, a VIP suite, a double and a twin, all with entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

54m Mariotti motor yacht Rahil sold

The 53.8 metre Mariotti motor yacht Rahil, listed for sale by Serafeim Papadopoulos at SSH Maritime, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Vassilis Fotillas of Fraser. Designed inside and out by Luca Dini, Rahil was built in steel and aluminium by Mariotti Yachts and delivered in 2012. She's ABS classed with Studio Engineering handling the naval architecture.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Viking sportfish motor yacht Book Ends sold

The 28.47 metre Viking sportfish yacht Book Ends, listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Jeff Stanley of Gilman Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Viking, she was delivered in 2017 as a Viking 93 enclosed...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Inside the first Mangusta GranSport 54 superyacht El Leon

Arrow-slim and searingly fast, this flagship displacement yacht has propelled Mangusta into the transatlantic market. In an industrial area near Pisa, Italy, lies Overmarine Group’s next generation of metal yachts. The name of Mangusta's 54 metre flagship, El Leon, fits like a glove and this beast can really roar, with a top speed of 30 to 31 knots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy