Legendary 126m Lürssen explorer yacht Octopus sold

Bering Yacht’s new pocket explorer may be small, but that doesn’t make it any less mighty. The 77-footer, which has just been delivered after 18 months of construction, offers specs that belie her relatively small stature. The B77 explorer, known as Veronika, was designed in-house for a family of thrill-seeking adventurers and can cruise the ocean nonstop for a total of 22 days. This is highly unusual for a vessel of such proportions and sets a new standard for the class. Veronika’s range is also on par with that of a much bigger boat. Fitted with a pair of Cummins QSM engines,...