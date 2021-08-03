Legendary 126m Lürssen explorer yacht Octopus sold
The 126.2 metre Lürssen motor yacht Octopus, jointly listed for sale with Burgess and Fraser, has been sold in a deal managed by Stuart Larsen of Fraser. Commissioned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, Octopus is one of the largest superyachts in the world. Built in steel by German yard Lürssen and delivered in 2003, Octopus features exterior design by Espen Øino and interiors penned by Jonathan Quinn Barnett. She remains one of the most impressive explorer yachts to date.www.boatinternational.com
