Legendary 126m Lürssen explorer yacht Octopus sold

boatinternational.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 126.2 metre Lürssen motor yacht Octopus, jointly listed for sale with Burgess and Fraser, has been sold in a deal managed by Stuart Larsen of Fraser. Commissioned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, Octopus is one of the largest superyachts in the world. Built in steel by German yard Lürssen and delivered in 2003, Octopus features exterior design by Espen Øino and interiors penned by Jonathan Quinn Barnett. She remains one of the most impressive explorer yachts to date.

Paul Allen superyacht Octopus finally sells after being listed for nearly $300M

Seattle may have landed the Kraken, but someone else is taking over the Octopus. The 414-foot superyacht that once belonged to Paul Allen, the late Microsoft co-founder and billionaire, has been sold to an unnamed buyer for an undisclosed price, according to a report this week in Superyacht Times. Octopus was listed in 2019 for $325 million almost a year after Allen died at age 65. The price dropped at some point to $278 million, Bloomberg reported.
