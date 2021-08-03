Hyatt Announces Plans for the Debut of the Hyatt House Brand in Johannesburg

The travel and tourism sector again faces a grim near-term outlook despite widespread vaccination and a sharp rise in domestic air travel demand. The daily new Covid cases in the U.S. have more than doubled in the past two weeks – raising concerns of macroeconomic slowdown and re-imposition of restriction measures. Hotel stocks, including Hyatt (NYSE: H), have observed a quick rebound in recent weeks - leading to a limited opportunity for near-term gains. With 974 hotels, more than 200,000 rooms, and 20 different brands, Hyatt is a global hospitality company with a strong presence in the North America and Asia Pacific regions. Trefis highlights the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Hyatt Hotels Earnings Preview.