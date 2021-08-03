Cancel
Hyatt Announces Plans for the Debut of the Hyatt House Brand in Johannesburg

By Hyatt House
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet to open in October, Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton will mark the launch of Hyatt’s extended stay brand in Africa. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // LONDON - Hyatt today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of Millat Properties for Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton. The planned opening of the property will mark the introduction of Hyatt’s select service and extended stay brand, Hyatt House, to the continent and the third Hyatt-branded hotel in South Africa.

