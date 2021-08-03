Northstar motor yacht Free Spirit sold
The 32 metre Northstar motor yacht Free Spirit has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Bob Cury, George Bittles and Jan Sheer of RJC Yacht Sales. Built in GRP by US yard Northstar Yachts to a design by Jack Sarin, she was delivered in 2004. She accommodates eight guests in four staterooms plus crew quarters. Her satin finished cherry joinery runs throughout the vessel and is complemented with an eclectic interior including granite surfaces and high-quality soft goods.www.boatinternational.com
Comments / 1