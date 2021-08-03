Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Northstar motor yacht Free Spirit sold

boatinternational.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 32 metre Northstar motor yacht Free Spirit has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Bob Cury, George Bittles and Jan Sheer of RJC Yacht Sales. Built in GRP by US yard Northstar Yachts to a design by Jack Sarin, she was delivered in 2004. She accommodates eight guests in four staterooms plus crew quarters. Her satin finished cherry joinery runs throughout the vessel and is complemented with an eclectic interior including granite surfaces and high-quality soft goods.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northstar#Yacht#Design#Rjc Yacht Sales#Grp#Yard Northstar Yachts#Vip#Caterpillar#Naiad#Ab Tender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Pershing motor yacht Amora for sale

The 26.97 metre Pershing motor yacht Amora has been listed for sale by Ron McTighe at Luke Brown Yachts. Designed by Fulvio De Simoni, she was built in GRP by Italian yard Pershing to RINA class and delivered in 2004 as a Pershing 88’ model. A custom interior uses light wood joinery and cream leather furnishings to create a calm, relaxing ambience accommodating up to eight guests in four generous cabins. These consist of a master suite, a VIP suite and two twins, all with entertainment systems, Samsung LED television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Second Sanlorenzo 57Steel motor yacht sold

The second hull of the 56.7 metre Sanlorenzo 57Steel motor yacht series has been sold with the buyer introduced by Fraser. Currently under construction by Italian yard Sanlorenzo to a design by Zuccon International Project, she is due for delivery in June 2023. Key features include a straight bow, 1000GT interior and five decks. Sanlorenzo estimates she has twice the volume of the 52 Steel model.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

46m Baglietto motor yacht Lucky Me sold

The 46.3 metre Baglietto motor yacht Lucky Me has been sold with the buyer introduced by Juan Andrade of SuperYachtsMonaco. Designed inside and out by Francesco Paszkowski, Lucky Me was built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to ABS class and MCA coded with delivery in 2017. Accommodation is for up to 11 guests in five cabins featuring a full beam master suite on the main deck with a private study and double sea balconies. Below are two VIP suites and two doubles and all cabins have entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there is accommodation for seven crew in four cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Lady Li for sale

The 49.6 metre Heesen motor yacht Lady Li has been listed for sale by Konstantin Kolpakov at Arcon Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen Yachts to a design by Clifford Denn, she was delivered in 2015 and went on to be a nominee at the 2016 World Superyacht Awards. An interior by Reymond Langton with strong Art Deco elements accommodates 10 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, three doubles and a twin, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

85m Golden Yachts motor yacht O’Ptasia for sale

The 84.73 metre Golden Yachts motor yacht O’Ptasia has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built in steel and aluminium by Greek yard Golden Yachts to a design by Studio Vafiadis, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2018. She welcomes up to 23 guests in 10 cabins. These include a 95 square metre owner's suite on the upper deck with panoramic views from its elevated position, marble en suite with shower room and bath, and a walk-in wardrobe.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Eighth hull sold in Sanlorenzo's 52Steel superyacht series

Italian yard Sanlorenzo has announced the sale of the eighth unit in its 52Steel superyacht line just a month after the sale of the seventh hull. It comes after the sixth 52 metre superyacht in the series hit the water earlier this month alongside the fourth and fifth units of the yard’s 44.5m Alloy series.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Palmer Johnson/Christensen motor yacht Ionian Princess for sale

The 45.72 metre motor yacht Ionian Princess has been listed for sale by Matt Stone at IYC. Built in GRP by US yards Christensen/Palmer Johnson Savannah to a design by Setzer Yacht Architects, she was delivered in 2005 and most recently refitted in 2021. Accommodation is for 12 guests in six cabins, plus a convertible stateroom making seven. This includes a full-beam master suite on the main deck, a VIP suite, three double cabins, and one twin, all with entertainment centres, television screens and marble en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Price drop on Tenix Defence motor yacht Our Way

The 35.05 metre explorer motor yacht Our Way, listed for sale by Peter Redford and Eugenio Cannarsa at Fraser, has had a price reduction of €600,000. Built in steel and aluminium to Lloyd's class at Australia’s Tenix Defence yard, she was delivered in 2004. Relaunched in July 2020 she underwent a full refit and rebuild over the past two years. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a main-deck master suite, VIP suite, a double and two twins, all with entertainment systems including flatscreen televisions along with en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there is accommodation for up to six crew aboard this yacht for sale.
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Apollo I for sale

The 28 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Apollo I has been listed for sale by West Nautical. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International, she was delivered in 2007 with a refit in 2016. Accommodation is for up to nine guests in four cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, one with a Pullman berth. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en suite shower facilities while a further two cabins sleep up to four crewmembers aboard this yacht for sale.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Leopard motor yacht Paloma for sale

The 27 metre Leopard motor yacht Paloma has been listed for sale by Eugenio Cannarsa and Peter Redford at Fraser. Built in GRP by Italian yard Arno to a design by Andrea Bacigalupo, she was delivered in 2008 as Leopard 27 model and most recently refitted in 2020. She has an interior in satin varnished light oak accommodating up to eight guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite and two twins, each with a Pullman berth. All cabins have entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for three crew.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Christensen motor yacht Afterglow for sale

The 38.4 metre Christensen motor yacht Afterglow has been listed for sale by Patrick McConnell at Fraser following a recent in 2021. Delivered in 1992, the yacht was built with a fibreglass hull by American builder Christensen Yachts to an exterior design by Glade Johnson. Afterglow features a four-stateroom layout...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

New Riva Corsaro motor yacht Maximus sold

The new 29.9 metre Riva 100 Corsaro motor yacht Maximus has been sold with the buyer introduced by Irina Blagodyr at Bluewater. Featuring an arrow-shaped prow and a sporty, streamlined profile, the Riva 100 Corsaro is a 29 metre all-GRP fast planing yacht with naval architecture by the Ferretti Engineering Department.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht Roxy Maria sold

The 24.99 metre Hargrave motor yacht Roxy Maria has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Peter Quintal at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by Hargrave Custom Yachts to a design by J.B Hargrave, she was delivered in 2007 as the only Hargrave 87' model. An interior in light cherry wood accommodates six guests in three cabins comprising a master suite, double and twin, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Denison motor yacht Zantino III sold

The 32.4 metre Denison motor yacht Zantino III, listed for sale by Yannis Zagorakis at Hargrave Custom Yachts and Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kit Denison of Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by Denison Marine to a design by Joe Langlois, she was delivered in...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht What a Country sold

The 36.9 metre Benetti motor yacht What a Country, listed for sale by Marcos Morjain at Reel Deal Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Frank Grzeszczak Sr. of FGI Yacht Group. What a Country was designed by Stefano Righini and built by Italian superyacht yard Benetti to...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Stephens motor yacht Bravo for sale

The 30.48 metre Stephens motor yacht Bravo has been listed for sale by Michael C. Galati at Galati Yacht Sales. Built in aluminium by US yard Stephens Marine, Bravo was delivered in 1975. In 1997 she sailed to McMullen & Wing in New Zealand where she was stripped back to the bare hull and extended to her current length of 30.5 metres. Her superstructure, machinery, interior, carpentry, piping and plumbing were new in 1997 under the design and supervision of naval architect Bill Tripp. The result was a superior, successful, seagoing yacht.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

CL Yachts in-build CLX96 motor yacht for sale

The first hull in the new CLX96 series from CL Yachts has been listed for sale by Hugo Van Schaik at Camper & Nicholsons International. Currently entering the final stages of construction in composite with interiors and exteriors penned by Milan-based designer Jozeph Forakis, she is due to make her debut at the 2022 Miami Yacht Show.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Black and White sold

The 34 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Black & White, listed for sale by Foulques de Raigniac at Moana Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Roy Klajman of Sea-Alliance Group. Built in GRP by UK builder Sunseeker International with naval architecture by Don Shead, Black & White was...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht Brandi Wine for sale

The 34.75 metre Hargrave motor yacht Brandi Wine has been listed for sale by Mike Ebeling at Luke Brown Yachts. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Hargrave to a design by JB Hargrave, she was delivered in 2009 as a raised pilothouse model. A stylish interior by Pacific Custom Interiors using high gloss cherry wood accommodates eight guests in four cabins. These consist of a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, all with entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. There is also accommodation for five crew in three cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Classic motor yacht Emera now for sale with Fraser

The 39.43 metre classic motor yacht Emera has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Alain Auvare at Fraser. Built in steel and aluminium by British yard Camper & Nicholsons to an in-house design with naval architecture by John White, Emera was delivered in 1974 with a full refit in 2000 and in 2019 completed a further technical refit including brand new engines. The refit saw her receive a repaint and a new interior by Bannenberg & Rowell, now accommodating eight guests in four cabins.

Comments / 1

Community Policy