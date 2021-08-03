Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) rose 13.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD, an ascendant force in both semiconductor CPUs and GPUs, had actually drifted lower for most of the month, as the technology sector experienced some headwinds ahead of earnings; however, the stock skyrocketed in July's final days following a strong July 27 earnings report, along with a raised guidance for the rest of the year.www.fool.com
