Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.