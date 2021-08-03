Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Series X restock: where to find Microsoft's newest console this week

By Aleksha McLoughlin
gamesradar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Series X stock has been, somehow, even more challenging to track down than PS5 stock in recent weeks. However, the console has been spotted at several retailers over the past 7 days, and it's likely to emerge again very soon. Amazon, as big as it is, is sure to...

