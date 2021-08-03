Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

87.2 percent of Evans Junior teachers stay put; average earns $61,780 per year

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 87.2 percent of teachers stay at Evans Junior High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

ilbusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Mclean County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
County
Mclean County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evans Junior High School#The Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo legal team attacks AG report as accuser files criminal complaint

The legal troubles are deepening for New York's embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo. One of his accusers has filed a criminal complaint alleging Cuomo groped her. He denies touching anyone inappropriately. On Friday, the governor's legal team tried to punch holes in the state attorney general's report that alleges Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Michael George reports.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy