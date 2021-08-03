Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Future Space Travel Might Require Mushrooms

By Nick Hilden
Scientific American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of mycologists whose names are known beyond their fungal field is short, and at its apex is Paul Stamets. Educated in, and a longtime resident of, the mossy, moldy, mushy Pacific Northwest region, Stamets has made numerous contributions over the past several decades— perhaps the best summation of which can be found in his 2005 book Mycelium Running: How Mushrooms Can Help Save the World. But now he is looking beyond Earth to discover new ways that mushrooms can help with the exploration of space.

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stamets
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Science#Space Exploration#Other Space#Mushroom#American#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Einstein Meant By "Time is an Illusion"

There are all sorts of quotes about time. One of my favorite quotes is by Abhijit Naskar, the author of "Love, God & Neurons: Memoir of a scientist who found himself by getting lost." He said, “Time is basically an illusion created by the mind to aid in our sense of temporal presence in the vast ocean of space. Without the neurons to create a virtual perception of the past and the future based on all our experiences, there is no actual existence of the past and the future. All that there is, is the present.”
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Rover Gets Up Close To Mysterious Stone Arch Found On Martian Surface

NASA’s Curiosity rover has discovered a small, naturally-formed stone arch in the Gale Crater on Mars. The high-definition image of the formation is available to download at the official photo repository, though NASA-JPL engineer Kevin M Gill has also personally stitched the images together for a more detailed look. While...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
AstronomyCosmos

Precision planet detection

For centuries, humans have looked to the skies and wondered what and where we came from. What lies beyond the world beneath our feet? Are planets common in the cosmos or is our solar system unique? Are there other worlds like Earth out there?. Today, modern astronomy has the capacity...
AstronomyPhys.org

Lunar samples solve mystery of the moon's supposed magnetic shield

In 2024, a new age of space exploration will begin when NASA sends astronauts to the moon as part of their Artemis mission, a follow-up to the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s. Some of the biggest questions that scientists hope to explore include determining what resources are found...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

NASA has glimpsed our galaxy's fate in three-way galactic brawl

A stunning Hubble Space Telescope image of three galaxies tearing each other apart has given astronomers an early glimpse into the Milky Way’s fate. Located 389 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Lynx, Arp 195 is a galaxy cluster made up of three galaxies ripping each other apart in a three-way gravitational tug-of-war. It is a destiny that astronomers predict will befall the Milky Way when, in 4.5 billion years’ time, it is set to collide with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, according to an assessment by the European Space Agency.
Lifestylepurecountry1067.com

Mushrooms Are Healthy

Mushrooms contain natural vitamin D. And foods that contain vitamin D boost serotonin in the brain, putting you in a better mood. It’s easy to increase your intake of vitamin D this way — throw some mushrooms into your breakfast omelets or lunchtime salads.
Aerospace & Defensespectrumlocalnews.com

Future of commercial spaceflight and space exploration

With the successful flights of Virgin and Blue Origin rockets to sub-orbit, the future of commercial spaceflight is bright. Tim Boyum takes a closer look at how commercial spaceflight will help further space exploration with Tommy Sanford of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation and Ken Brandt, director of the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Moon mantle mystery may shed light on habitable planet evolution

The moon's complex geologic history could act as a pointer to understand other rocky worlds in the universe, including those that are potentially habitable, according to a new pair of research papers. The NASA-backed studies are based upon data from the agency's long-running Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) — which has...
Vox

How bad is space tourism for the environment? And other space travel questions, answered.

For many, the rise of commercial space tourism is a vulgar display of wealth and power. Amid several global crises, including climate change and a pandemic, billionaires are spending their cash on launching themselves into space for fun. When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told reporters after his first space tourism trip on Tuesday that Amazon customers and employees had “paid” for his flight, that only intensified that criticism.
Aerospace & DefensePress-Republican

Editorial: Space travel a useful spectacle

There are those out there that feel that the recent flights into space by billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos is nothing more than a couple of billionaire boys playing with their toys. While that may be somewhat true, it seems that there is much more to it than a...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Discovery Alert: A “Cool” Neptune-Like Planet – With Plenty of Atmosphere?

The discovery: A planet some 90 light-years away from Earth is oddly reminiscent of our own Neptune – that is, a gaseous world with a potentially rich atmosphere, ripe for study. The planet is more than 3 ½ times as big around as Earth and warm by Earthly standards at 134 degrees Fahrenheit (57 Celsius). But astronomers say it is one of the “coolest,” comparatively small planets known to date, and in a prime position for the components of its atmosphere to be teased apart by space telescopes.
PhysicsScience News

How particle detectors capture matter’s hidden, beautiful reality

At every moment, subatomic particles stream in unfathomable numbers through your body. Each second, about 100 billion neutrinos from the sun pass through your thumbnail, and you’re bathed in a rain of muons, birthed in Earth’s atmosphere. Even humble bananas emit positrons, the electron’s antimatter counterpart. A whole universe of particles exists, and we are mostly oblivious, largely because these particles are invisible.
Aerospace & Defensethesfnews.com

Space Travel Wars

UNITED STATES—This has been something that has annoyed me for weeks. The space wars between billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson and a host of others. I mean trying to travel to space before the other and how it was televised and some major event that everyone in America had to know all about. Guess what America? I don’t care a single bit about people traveling into space, especially billionaires. That is what we have astronauts for.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Astronomy: Exciting exoplanets with loads of water at took star

The star system L 98-59, 35 light years away from us, is becoming more and more exciting: The already known innermost exoplanet in the system has about half the mass of Venus, the third is apparently a water world, another has now been discovered and a possible earth-like fifth exoplanet could be even lie in the habitable zone. This was found out by a team of astronomers with the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO). The findings are “an important step in the search for life on earth-sized planets outside the solar system,” they explain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy