Eagles News: Jordan Mailata early leader in the LT battle with Andre Dillard

By Josh Lynch
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far into training camp — Jordan Mailata has done more than prove his worth as the assumed starter at left tackle for the Eagles. The Australian Rugby player is in a competitive bout with fellow tackle Andre Dillard, as the two have been linked at the hip in regards to Philadelphia’s full-time replacement for the great Jason Peters.

