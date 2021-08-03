Cancel
Technology

ZTE, China Telecom jointly complete 5G commercial verification on 40MHz 2.1GHz frequency band

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with the Yunnan Branch of China Telecom, has taken the lead in verifying the large-scale commercialization of 40MHz FDD NR on 2.1GHz frequency band. The verification indicates that 40MHz 2.1GHz networks can be applied to end-to-end commercial use and effectively improve 5G user service experiences.

