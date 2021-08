Jay Glazer reports that the Green Bay Packers have agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers if he still wants out after the 2021 season. (Jay Glazer on Twitter) Just over a week after Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers and the Packers had agreed to terms on their reworked deal, Glazer reports one of the details in that deal. Rodgers has the option to be traded after this coming season, if he still wants out. This gives the Packers about six months to prove to the reigning MVP that they will do what’s right by him and if not, he could be as good as gone. It’s hard to imagine this not lingering in the minds of the front office throughout the season. However, they seem to have turned a new leaf by bringing back Randall Cobb after Rodgers request. For 2021 he’s still a top-10 QB in fantasy leagues, but with the possibility of a trade dynasty managers should be cautious.