HB Global’s recently-acquired telecom unit wins contract from Axiata subsidiary

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a leader in high performance MMT ® lidar solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Smart Infrastructure applications, announced today that its automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") committed to invest a further $50 million in Cepton's business. KOITO's second investment in Cepton's business since 2020 will be made through KOITO's participation in a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) offering of shares of common stock of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Growth Capital") (Nasdaq: GCAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in connection with Cepton's recently announced proposed merger with Growth Capital. KOITO has agreed to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Growth Capital in the PIPE at a purchase price of $10.00 per share, which is subject to the completion of, and will close simultaneously with, the business combination.