Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

HB Global’s recently-acquired telecom unit wins contract from Axiata subsidiary

By Syafiqah Salim
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): China-based frozen food maker HB Global Ltd said its recently-acquired telecommunication unit has secured a contract from Axiata Group Bhd’s subsidiary to provide full-turn key fibre implementation work. HB Global said Forward Resources and Construction Sdn Bhd (FRC), in which it acquired a 60% stake in...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiary#Hb Global#Hb Global Ltd#Axiata Group Bhd#Frc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Golden Agri-Resources moots share sale worth US$100 mil via India subsidiary's IPO

SINGAPORE (Aug 8): Leading palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources plans to sell shares worth some US$100 million (S$135 million) in the IPO of a subsidiary in India. In a Sunday announcement, GAR said Gemini Edibles & Fats, its 56.27%-held indirect subsidiary, had on Saturday Aug 7, filed a draft prospectus with the National Stock Exchange of India for...(click on link for full story on theedgesingapore.com)
BusinessShareCast

Cohort subsidiary wins £3.75m contract with UK MoD

Technology company Cohort announced on Friday that its subsidiary Marlborough Communications (MCL) has been awarded three new contracts with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with a combined value of about £3.75m. 4,207.21. 16:21 06/08/21. 0.04%. 1.59. 6,240.21. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 1,261.63. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Ideanomics Subsidiary WAVE Secures Supplier Contract From Sourcewell

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) has secured a cooperative purchasing contract in the wireless inductive charging solutions category from Sourcewell. WAVE will hold a four-year contract. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering cooperative purchasing with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment In Cepton's Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win At A Major Global OEM

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a leader in high performance MMT ® lidar solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Smart Infrastructure applications, announced today that its automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") committed to invest a further $50 million in Cepton's business. KOITO's second investment in Cepton's business since 2020 will be made through KOITO's participation in a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) offering of shares of common stock of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Growth Capital") (Nasdaq: GCAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in connection with Cepton's recently announced proposed merger with Growth Capital. KOITO has agreed to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Growth Capital in the PIPE at a purchase price of $10.00 per share, which is subject to the completion of, and will close simultaneously with, the business combination.
Businessaithority.com

Orbital Energy Group’s Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Acquires Privately Owned Engineering Company, IMMCO Inc

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. announced its telecommunications subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Inc., has entered into a definitive Stock Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) to acquire 100% of IMMCO, Inc. (“IMMCO”), an Atlanta-based, privately-owned full-service telecom engineering and network design company providing diversified engineering services and customized software solutions to a global customer base since 1992.
Businessaithority.com

UPSTACK Acquires Telecom and Cloud Advisory Firm LanYap Networks

Co-founders Angie Tocco and Laura Dashney Join Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partners and Managing Directors. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced that it has acquired LanYap Networks, a woman-owned provider of strategic telecom and cloud solutions for medium and large businesses. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's Axiata seeks 66% stake in Indonesia's Link Net

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms group Axiata Group Bhd is exploring a deal to acquire almost two thirds of Indonesia’s PT Link Net Tbk, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. The group said it and its 66.48% Indonesian subsidiary, PT XL Axiata Tbk, entered into a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Majic's Subsidiary CGCX Launches Advanced Decentralized Blockchain Platform

Houston, Texas, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces launch of iChain Advanced Decentralized Blockchain Platform by its wholly-owned subsidiary CGCX.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Global Telecom Cloud Market Top Industry Expansion Strategies & Segments 2027

The Insight Partners Delivers Well-Researched Industry-Wide Information On The Telecom Cloud Market. It Provides Information On The Market’s Essential Aspects Such As Top Participants, Factors Driving Telecom Cloud Market Growth, Precise Estimation Of The Telecom Cloud Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Changes In Consumer Behavioral Pattern, Market’s Competitive Landscape, Key Market Vendors, And Other Market Features To Gain An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market. Additionally, The Report Is a Compilation Of Both Qualitative And Quantitative Assessment By Industry Experts, As Well As Industry Participants Across The Value Chain. The Report Also Focuses On The Latest Developments That Can Enhance The Performance Of Various Market Segments.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Shopify rival Lightspeed eyes growth in Europe, Asia-Pacific

(Aug 7): Lightspeed POS Inc., a Canadian payments software company with ambitions to take on Shopify Inc., is “just getting started” with international market opportunities, Chief Executive Officer Dax Dasilva said. The Montreal-based company already generates more than half its revenue from outside North America, including in Europe, India, Australia...
Businessdigitaltransactions.net

Fiserv’s Acquiring Unit Rides to New Heights on the Back of Tech Like Clover and Carat

If there are lingering doubts about a big comeback for the big merchant processors, Fiserv Inc. may well have dispelled them early Tuesday with results showing 43% second-quarter growth in revenue year-over-year for the company’s merchant-acceptance unit. That performance comes on top of a near-doubling in payment volume for the company’s key Clover point-of-sale technology.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

MyEG to bring DeFi services into Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): MyEG Services Bhd will be introducing decentralised finance (DeFi) products in Malaysia to provide cryptocurrency services to users of digital asset exchanges which are licensed as recognised market operators locally and abroad. In a statement, MyEG said the service will enable holders of cryptocurrency to enter...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

IOI Corp closes up at intraday high as company resumes share buy-back

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): IOI Corp Bhd's share price closed up one sen or 0.27% at its intraday high today of RM3.71 after erasing losses as the oil palm plantation company resumed its share buy-back and as higher crude palm oil (CPO) prices supported industry sentiment. On Bursa Malaysia, IOI...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

AirAsia's BigPay secures US$100m financing from South Korea’s SK Group

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): AirAsia Group Bhd’s e-wallet unit BigPay has secured up to US$100 million in financing from South Korean conglomerate SK Group to further its mission to become the leading challenger bank in Southeast Asia. With the funds, the company intends to expand its product sets, along with...
Economyinvesting.com

S&P Global downgrades China Evergrande, subsidiaries

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has downgraded the ratings of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, citing an escalating risk of non-payment of debt. S&P downgraded Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd and Tianji Holding Ltd to "CCC" from "B-" and lowered the...
Businessdrj.com

Leaseweb Global Acquires iWeb in Canada

The acquisition will significantly expand Leaseweb’s presence in the North American region. Leaseweb Global, today announced the acquisition of iWeb, one of Canada’s foremost providers of cloud hosting, server hosting & hosted solutions. The acquisition enables Leaseweb to build a significant market presence in Canada, which now becomes its third biggest international region by revenue, behind The Netherlands and U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy