The beer world has seen a lot of change in recent years, especially as the surge of craft breweries has created more options for drinkers than ever before. And even as hazy IPAs and barrel-aged sours began to crowd the market, plenty of legacy brew brands were able to stand the test of time and keep their place on the shelf. But just like any industry, brewers are sometimes forced to reevaluate their products and make the difficult decision to pull certain items from their lineup. Now, Molson Coors has announced that 11 brands from their portfolio of beers will soon be discontinued as they look to tighten up their offerings.