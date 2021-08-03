Cancel
Weiner Talks with Illinois Chamber of Commerce about New Prejudgment Interest Statute

Cover picture for the articleHeplerbroom issued the following announcement on July 29. Stephanie Weiner presented a webinar recently to the Illinois Chamber of Commerce on Illinois’ new prejudgment interest statute. The presentation included how this revised statute evolved and how it compares with similar statutes in neighboring states. She also discussed the impact it will have on current and future claims and claims handling, including potential changes in how to approach pre-suit matters and cases that end up being litigated. Those attending the webinar were eligible to earn CLE credits.

