Where to buy RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti: stock updates in June 2022

Finding out where to buy RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti stock in June is substantially easier than at any other point in 2022 so far. This is because we're now seeing RTX 3060 stock prices sell from under the $400 / £400 mark in both the US and UK, with many RTX 3060 Ti stock listings now significantly under $600 / £500 depending on the make and manufacturer.

If you're torn between which GPU to get, then the simple answer is that the RTX 3060 Ti is a better overall performer than its newer sibling, it's one of the best graphics cards on the market. It comes down to more than just VRAM, of which the RTX 3060 Ti features 8GB memory and the RTX 3060 uses 12GB. Both video cards are running GDDR6, though it's the CUDA core count and bandwidth that allows the RTX 3060 Ti to provide superior gaming performance.

Below you'll find where to buy RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti stock at the best prices available online in both the US and UK.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti prices

The RTX 3060 line, in either of its configurations, impresses based upon its price-to-performance ratio, especially when considering that the RTX 3060 carries a $329 / £300 price tag and the RTX 3060 Ti has an MSRP of $399 and an RRP of £369 - not that you can currently find either video card for their retail prices online reliably at the moment.

It's the same story that we've seen with RTX 3080 stock and RTX 3070 stock ; you're going to have to pay more than anticipated for either the RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti models right now, however, through certain online retailers, it isn't too much of a mark-up in most cases considering the specific manufacturer variants.

Alternatively, you can opt for an RTX 3060 PC or RTX 3060 laptop to try your luck in the prebuilt market.

Where to buy RTX 3060 in June 2022

Where to buy RTX 3060 - US

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Newegg)

Newegg actually has RTX 3060 stock available for under $400, being some of the cheapest we've come across since the GPU launched last year. The best value models we've found include the EVGA RTX 3060 XC and the Gigabyte Eagle RTX 3060 OC , which are both selling for $399.99. These are rates we've only started seeing, so definitely worth taking advantage of if you've been after entry-level Ampere for a while now.

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Amazon)

The world's largest online retailer is currently selling some RTX 3060 stock considerably under the $450 mark, with the cheapest models we're able to verify being the Gigabyte RTX 3060 Eagle OC for $429.99 (was $460) and the PNY RTX 3060 XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X for $439.99 (was $620) . These are some of the cheapest cards we've seen all year, so certainly a step in the right direction as far as RTX 3060 stock is concerned.

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Best Buy)

While we've recently seen RTX 3060 stock at Best Buy selling significantly under the $400 mark, current listings are hovering around $450+ and above depending on the model and manufacturer. We recommend taking a close look at what's available both in-store and online to score the best rates on the budget GPU.

Where to buy RTX 3060 - UK

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Amazon)

Amazon UK has several RTX 3060 models available at well under £400, with the cheapest we've found being the MSI RTX 3060 Ventus 2X for £373.48 . Other similarly priced listings include the Palit RTX 3060 Dual for £393.48 and the Asus Dual RTX 3060 OC for £399.99 . We haven't seen much RTX 3060 stock selling for this rate in a very long time, so these options are certainly worth considering.

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check EBuyer)

Ebuyer continues to be home to some of the most affordable RTX 3060 stock yet, with the cheapest options at this retailer being the MSI RTX 3060 Ventus 2X for £369.99 and the Palit RTX 3060 Dual for £379.98 . All things considered, both GPUs under the £380 mark is a great price, certainly compared to the peak of what we saw at the beginning of the year.

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Box)

Box is offering RTX 3060 models at the standard market rate, with the cheapest options tending to hover north of the £400 mark. It should be noted, though, that there are many coming soon listings that could dip below this figure sooner rather than later.

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti in June 2022

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti - US

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From $399 (Check Amazon)

The cheapest RTX 3060 Ti stock we've been able to verify at Amazon is the Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge for $589.18 . At the time of writing, we're seeing these GPUs tend to stay around the $600 mark for the most part.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From $399 (Check Best Buy)

Best Buy has many listings available for RTX 3060 Ti stock starting at around the $550 mark. Keep in mind, though, many of these models are only available via in-store collection, so it's worth checking what's available near you.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From $399 (Check Newegg)

There are several RTX 3060 Ti models available for considerably under the $600 mark at Newegg right now, such as the MSI Ventus RTX 3060 Ti for $569.99 (was $580) and the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3060 Ti for $599.99 .

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti - UK

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From £369 (Check Overclockers UK)

Overclockers UK has some of the cheapest RTX 3060 stock we've seen in some time, with many options available well under £500. This includes both the Palit RTX 3060 Ti Dual LHR and the Zotac RTX 3060Ti Twin Edge LHR for £469.99 , as well as the Inno3D RTX 3060 Ti Twin X2 for £479.99 .

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From £369 (Check EBuyer)

Ebuyer is running a little lighter on RTX 3060 Ti stock at the moment, however, we have been able to find stock for under £500, with the Palit RTX 3060 Ti Dual V1 available for £499.98 (was £685) . More listings are available above the £500 mark.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From £369 (Check Amazon)

Amazon UK's current RTX 3060 stock is currently averaging out at around the £550 range depending on the model and manufacturer. If you're after higher-end partner cards then this retailer has you covered.

Hope isn't lost completely for the rest of the RTX 30-series range; stock has been appearing sporadically throughout both the US and UK, but it could cost more than anticipated for the cards on their own.

