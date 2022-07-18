ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Where to buy RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti: stock updates in July 2022

By Aleksha McLoughlin
 2 days ago

Finding RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti stock in the US and the UK for less is a little more straightforward than what we have seen throughout most of 2022. Rates, while not quite matching MSRP, are continuing to fall across the board, and we're rounding up all the latest rates on must-have models at competitive prices right here.

If you're torn between which GPU to get, then the simple answer is that the RTX 3060 Ti is a better overall performer than its newer sibling, it's one of the best graphics cards on the market. It comes down to more than just VRAM, of which the RTX 3060 Ti features 8GB memory and the RTX 3060 uses 12GB. Both video cards are running GDDR6, though it's the CUDA core count and bandwidth that allows the RTX 3060 Ti to provide superior gaming performance.

Below you'll find where to buy RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti stock at the best prices available online in both the US and UK.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti prices

The RTX 3060 line, in either of its configurations, impresses based upon its price-to-performance ratio, especially when considering that the RTX 3060 carries a $329 / £300 price tag and the RTX 3060 Ti has an MSRP of $399 and an RRP of £369 - not that you can currently find either video card for their retail prices online reliably at the moment.

It's the same story that we've seen with RTX 3080 stock and RTX 3070 stock ; you're going to have to pay more than anticipated for either the RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti models right now, however, through certain online retailers, it isn't too much of a mark-up in most cases considering the specific manufacturer variants.

Alternatively, you can opt for an RTX 3060 PC or RTX 3060 laptop to try your luck in the prebuilt market.

Where to buy RTX 3060 in July 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1in072_0bGBih4G00

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Where to buy RTX 3060 - US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujEKV_0bGBih4G00

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Newegg)
Newegg actually has RTX 3060 stock available for at just over the $400 mark, being some of the cheapest we've come across since the GPU launched last year. The best value models we've found include the EVGA RTX 3060 XC and the Gigabyte Eagle RTX 3060 OC , which are both selling for $399.99. These are rates we've only started seeing, so definitely worth taking advantage of if you've been after entry-level Ampere for a while now.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rj8XA_0bGBih4G00

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Amazon)
The cheapest RTX 3060 stock that we've found at the world's largest online retailer is the PNY RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Eagle OC both for $409.99. These are two of the cheapest models that we've found this year.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdZPM_0bGBih4G00

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From $329 (Check Best Buy)
While we've recently seen RTX 3060 stock at Best Buy selling significantly under the $400 mark, including the PNY RTX 3060 single fan for $384.99 and the PNY RTX 3060 dual fan for $389.99 . More GPUs are available above this rate.
View Deal

Where to buy RTX 3060 - UK

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Amazon)
Amazon UK has several RTX 3060 models available at well under £400, with the cheapest we've found being the MSI RTX 3060 Ventus 2X for £373.48 . Other similarly priced listings include the Asus Dual RTX 3060 OC for £369.99 . We haven't seen much RTX 3060 stock selling for this rate in a very long time, so these options are certainly worth considering.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wexmd_0bGBih4G00

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check EBuyer)
Ebuyer continues to be home to some of the most affordable RTX 3060 stock yet, with the cheapest options at this retailer being the MSI RTX 3060 Ventus 2X for £369.99 All things considered, this GPUs under the £380 mark is a great price, certainly compared to the peak of what we saw at the beginning of the year.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEF3Q_0bGBih4G00

Nvidia RTX 3060 | From £300 (Check Box)
Box has some of the more competitively priced that we've seen throughout the UK, including the ASUS DUAL Geforce RTX 3060 12GB V2 for £375.99 and the Palit Dual GeForce RTX 3060 for £374.99. More are available above this price.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boWMo_0bGBih4G00

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti in July 2022

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti - US

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From $399 (Check Amazon)
The cheapest RTX 3060 Ti stock we've been able to verify is the MSI Gaming RTX 3060 Ti for $469.99 and the MSI RTX 3060 Ti Ventus for $499.49 . We haven't seen many RTX 3060 Ti GPUs retailing for under the $500 mark until recently, making these deals worthwhile.
View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From $399 (Check Best Buy)
Best Buy has many listings available for RTX 3060 Ti stock starting at around the $500 mark. However, remember that many of these models are only available via in-store collection, so it's worth checking what's available near you.
View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From $399 (Check Newegg)
There are several RTX 3060 Ti models available for considerably under the $500 mark at Newegg right now, such as the MSI Ventus RTX 3060 Ti for $469.99 (was $580) .
View Deal

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti - UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHibC_0bGBih4G00

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From £369 (Check Overclockers UK)
Overclockers UK has some of the cheapest RTX 3060 stock we've seen in some time, with many options available well under £500. This includes both the Palit RTX 3060 Ti Dual LHR and the Zotac RTX 3060Ti Twin Edge LHR for £469.99 , as well as the Inno3D RTX 3060 Ti Twin X2 for £479.99 .
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL8am_0bGBih4G00

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From £369 (Check EBuyer)
Ebuyer is running a little lighter on RTX 3060 Ti stock at the moment, however, we have been able to find stock for under £500, with the Palit RTX 3060 Ti Dual V1 available for £489.96 (was £685) . More listings are available above the £500 mark.
View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | From £369 (Check Amazon)
Amazon UK's current RTX 3060 stock is currently averaging out at around the £550 range depending on the model and manufacturer. If you're after higher-end partner cards then this retailer has you covered.
View Deal

Hope isn't lost completely for the rest of the RTX 30-series range; stock has been appearing sporadically throughout both the US and UK, but it could cost more than anticipated for the cards on their own.

Graphics card stock
RTX 3050 prices | RTX 3070 prices | Where to buy RTX 3080 | Where to buy RTX 3090 | RTX 3090 Ti prices

Laptop deals and stock
RTX 3050 laptop | RTX 3060 laptop | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock
RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3080 PC | RTX 3090 PC

Finalize your setup in style with the best gaming chairs , best gaming desks , and best gaming monitors on the market. Also, do you need a new deck to really tip the scales in the latest shooters? Look no further than the best gaming keyboards around.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

