Monroe, IA

Monroe Annual Micro Marathon Returns to Old Settlers

By Andrew Schneider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk-up registration is also available on the morning for both the 5k or 10k races. The Monroe Annual Micro Marathon starts and ends next to Red Rock Park at the intersection of business Hwy 163 and Marion Street in Monroe. Preregistration is $25, walk-up is $28, with a t-shirt for all registered runners. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will be at Old Settlers day activities this Saturday morning. Click here for more details about the weekend.

