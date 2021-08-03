Cancel
Japan's Sena Irie wins first-ever women's featherweight boxing gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

By D'Arcy Maine
ESPN
Cover picture for the articleSena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women's featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines' Nesthy Petecio. Irie became the first female boxer to win a medal for Japan when she secured the first gold of the Tokyo boxing tournament by sweeping the third round on all five judges' cards at the Kokugikan Arena. Irie's crisper punches won over the judges in a bout with plenty of clinching.

