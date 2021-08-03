Japan's Sena Irie wins first-ever women's featherweight boxing gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Yosbany Veitia (Cuba) def. Sulemanu Tetteh (Ghana), 5:0: This is the third Olympics for the 29-year-old Veitia, who lost in the round of 16 in 2012 and quarterfinals in 2016. So he’s still hunting his first Olympic medal. This was just clear different levels, though, with Veitia dominating with relative ease, Tetteh had very few moments, but mostly couldn’t find Veitia and got peppered with little shots. Veitia has not been an “elite Cuban” in his prior Olympics, if you know what I mean, but a very good fighter all the same, and there’s a chance he’s gone up a level at this point, too.