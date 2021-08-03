Cancel
Tennis

Shouts for Joy: Hear the Loudest Celebrations From Olympic Athletes in Tokyo

By Alec Greaney
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you've just achieved a near super-human feat on the world stage, it's hard to imagine you'd hold in the super swell of emotions and excitement that drove you there. No matter the sport at this Tokyo Olympics — be it boxing or wrestling, gymnastics or high jump, lifting or fencing, table tennis or canoe — athletes have continued to express their post-event excitement in the loudest of ways, screaming and celebrating with all their might.

