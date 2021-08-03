No NNO? Not exactly...

Given the uncertain state of affairs with the pandemic and the lengthy planning cycle that accompanies an event on the scale in which we conducted it in recent years, our team determined that we would not be holding a centralized event for National Night Out in 2021. We didn't want to secure vendor commitments and a venue and then find out that we couldn't have a gathering, so we held off. Hindsight being 20/20, it looks like we could have pushed ahead, but our crystal ball was in the shop that day! We plan to be back, better than ever, in 2022 and hope that you'll be able to join us then!