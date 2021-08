WORCESTER, Mass. — Striking nurses from a Massachusetts hospital resumed talks Thursday with management in the hopes of ending the work stoppage. A federal mediator working on negotiations scheduled two days of face-to-face discussions at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Nurses at St. Vincent went on strike on March 8 demanding better staffing ratios, which they said is necessary to ensure patient safety. The strike is now the nation’s longest nurses’ strike in more than a decade, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.