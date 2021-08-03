Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Many happy returns: The Marquess of Blandford celebrates his 29th birthday on Mykonos

tatler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marquess of Blandford, the heir to Oxfordshire’s storied Blenheim Palace, has traded its spires and turrets for the sandy beaches and gin-clear seas of Mykonos. Making the most of its current ‘no quarantine’ status, the marquess, the marchioness, their baby, Lady Olympia, and a handful of friends travelled to the Land of Milk and Honey to celebrate his 29th birthday.

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Cara Delevingne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquess#Mykonos#Birthday Cakes#The Land Of Milk#Covid#Social Media#Greek#Rutland#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
Related
Celebrationsrochesterfirst.com

News 8 Celebrates: Happy birthday to George and Tamika!

Today, we wish a happy birthday to George and Tamika!. We’d like to celebrates all your birthdays, anniversaries and special events! Send a photo and information about the well wishes to News8Sunrise@WROCTV.com at least a day in advance. We look forward to share your special day on the air and online.
LifestylePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Where the British Royal Family Goes on Summer Vacation

Do you want to vacation like royalty? No, this isn’t a cheesy tag line for some nearly defunct travel agency. We’re genuinely asking: Do you?. If the answer is yes, then read on. Below, we’ve chronicled the repeat destinations of the British royal family, from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to Queen Elizabeth herself.
PetsObserver Newspaper Online

Happy Birthday, Jada!

Was 22 she had not planned to have a puppy to care for, but when her brother discovered he could not keep his Rottweiler any longer in the college dorms, she gained a new friend. At that time, the puppy was a mere nine weeks old and Komatsubara fell in love at first sight. She wanted to make sure everyone else fell in love with the pup too and enrolled him in formal training and took him to “puppy socials.” She succeeded in turning her into a people dog, a protector, companion and “one of the gals.” Later, the pup took on being the mommy to two younger Pomeranians and the family cat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The “secret pact” of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in case one of them died before the other

The Queen isabel II would have made a secret pact with her late husband, the prince philip, in case one of them died before the other. As revealed by Princess Diana’s friend Richard Kay, the 95-year-old monarch has been quietly fulfilling a little-known pact she made with him. duke of edinburgh, hidden from the Royal family, on how to cope with the death of the other.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this the first picture of Lilibet? Framed photo appearing to show Prince Harry kissing newborn baby takes pride of place on Meghan's desk along with unseen snaps of Archie in new 40x40 video

Meghan Markle is thought to have revealed a grainy first photograph of her second child Lilibet today after a framed picture of Prince Harry kissing a newborn baby took pride of place on her desk in a new video. Four images could be seen next to the Duchess of Sussex...
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy