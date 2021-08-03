Cancel
Netflix Debuts Bank Heist Movie, and It Instantly Jumped Into the Top 10

By Allison Schonter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is no stranger to series and movies about high-risk heists, but its latest R-rated heist adventure is making waves on the streaming charts. After being released for a theatrical run in January 2021 in Brazil and Taiwan and later released for world audiences in March, the Freddie Highmore-starring movie The Vault made its Netflix debut on July 31, instantly being greeted with massive success on the platform as it climbed to the top of the streaming charts.

