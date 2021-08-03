Netflix Debuts Bank Heist Movie, and It Instantly Jumped Into the Top 10
Netflix is no stranger to series and movies about high-risk heists, but its latest R-rated heist adventure is making waves on the streaming charts. After being released for a theatrical run in January 2021 in Brazil and Taiwan and later released for world audiences in March, the Freddie Highmore-starring movie The Vault made its Netflix debut on July 31, instantly being greeted with massive success on the platform as it climbed to the top of the streaming charts.popculture.com
Comments / 0