Gemma Arterton’s New Shag Haircut Is Her Coolest Style Yet

Sometimes it is almost impossible to believe that it was only last year that a new decade dawned. As the 2020s shimmered into view, it felt as though we were on the cusp of a thrilling shift into our own Roaring ’20s. There was a renewed yearning for fashion and frolics, for good times, of course, but also for society to change and loosen up, for conventions to be rethought and the old ways bettered. As we know all too well, the months between then and now have proved among the most testing in living memory; yet it seems to me that our desire for the future we dreamt of has only strengthened.