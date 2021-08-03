Gemma Arterton’s New Shag Haircut Is Her Coolest Style Yet
From Miley Cyrus to Billie Eilish, it seems we can't get enough of the '70s-inspired shag haircut — and Gemma Arterton is the latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon. Gemma's hairstylist Andreas Wild recently took to social media to show off her Instagram-worthy new haircut after she paid visit to Larry King (London's most talked-about salon) in Notting Hill. The relaxed and undone look is a serious move away from her usual long waves and classic updos, but there's no denying it suits her so well.www.refinery29.com
