Lilly's COVID-19 drug reduces death risk in patients on mechanical ventilation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) and partner Incyte Corp (INCY.O) said on Tuesday additional results from a late-stage study showed their COVID-19 drug baricitinib reduced the risk of death in patients on mechanical ventilation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved Lilly's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences' (GILD.O) remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients. The FDA last month expanded the drug's authorization for lone use or with remdesivir. read more

Latest data from 101 patients in Lilly/Incyte's study shows patients put on ventilators, who received baricitinib plus standard of care were 46% less likely to die, compared with patients who received placebo plus standard of care.

Lilly said the new data from the study will be shared with regulatory authorities in the United States, European Union and other geographies.

