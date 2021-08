Esther Kestenbaum Prozan is President of Ruby Has Fulfillment, a major ecommerce fulfillment provider for top DTC brands. With new brands constantly being launched and the process of commercialization being democratized by platforms that make it easy to promote new brands as well as more legacy brands going online, competition has become really stiff. Add to that changing conditions due to world events such as Covid-19 creating more unpredictable sales cycles, as well as the need to compete not only domestically but worldwide, and being able to throttle revenues in a variety of ways has become really important.