Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Civilians told to evacuate besieged city of Lashkar Gah as Afghan violence escalates

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of a besieged Afghan city were urged to evacuate Tuesday as the army prepared a major offensive against Taliban insurgents after three days of heavy fighting. The Taliban have seized control of much of rural Afghanistan since foreign forces began the last stage of their withdrawal in early May, but are now focused on capturing provincial capitals, where they are meeting stiffer resistance.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

262K+
Followers
33K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#War Crimes#Maiwand Afghan Army Corps#Islamic#Un#Sukon#State#Save The Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

KABUL, (Reuters) - Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan’s sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor’s office...
EntertainmentWashington Post

After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

KABUL — Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life. Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches — symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan — on their backsides.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: US to evacuate Afghan allies at end of July | Biden meets with final top US commander in Afghanistan | Weapons buyer nominee withdraws amid IG probe

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The operation to evacuate Afghans who helped U.S. troops now has a name and...
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Shoot!’: Brutal Video Shows Taliban Executing 22 Unarmed Afghan Commandos

A shocking video shows Taliban fighters brutally executing 22 unarmed Afghan commandos as they held their hands up in surrender. CNN reports that the massacre of the Afghan Special Forces unit took place on June 16 near Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan. The video shows Taliban fighters screaming “Surrender, commandos! Surrender!” as unarmed soldiers emerge from a building. Then the men are sprayed with bullets as the Taliban fighters shout “Allahu Akhbar!” and a bystander can be heard pleading: “Don’t shoot them, don’t shoot them, I beg you!” As the video ends, one voice can be heard saying: “Take everything off them.” The Red Cross confirmed to CNN that 22 commandos were killed, but the Taliban claimed the videos were staged by the government.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Afghanistan's elite special forces pushed to the brink

Trained by the United States and equipped with state-of-the-art gear, Afghanistan's special forces are its frontline weapon against the Taliban, but reduced American military support has stretched them to breaking point. With the US troop presence in Afghanistan effectively over, an accelerated Taliban offensive has gobbled up vast tracts of rural territory and laid siege to cities held by government forces. The speed and scope of the campaign have placed enormous strain on the elite units, who have been constantly shuttled to hot spots where regular forces have buckled under the Taliban assault. The head of Special Operations Command, Major General Haibatullah Alizai, says sharply diminished US air support has hindered operations.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Fighting rages as Taliban besiege three key cities

Fighting is raging around three major cities in southern and western Afghanistan as Taliban militants seek to seize them from government forces. Taliban fighters have entered parts of Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar. They have made rapid gains in rural areas since it was announced almost all foreign troops would...
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Taliban Slam US Relocation Program for Afghans, Take Credit for Kabul Bombing

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - The Taliban condemned the United States on Wednesday for what they described as “plain interference” in Afghanistan by offering to resettle Afghan civilians with affiliations to international forces who could be targeted by the insurgent group. Washington on Monday announced the program that offers thousands of Afghan...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

UN compound in Afghanistan attacked, at least one guard killed

At least one security guard was killed in Afghanistan Friday after the Taliban attacked the central United Nations compound in the western province of Herat. U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the attack was carried out by "Anti-Government Elements" at the compound's entrances. Taliban forces reportedly used rocket-propelled grenades...
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Notorious Afghan Warlord Returns To Fight For Besieged Home

Infamous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum has returned to Afghanistan as the Taliban inch closer to taking control of his longtime stronghold in the north and fight for control of a string of cities elsewhere. Ehsan Nero, a spokesman for the former army paratrooper, told AFP that Dostum arrived in Kabul...
Worlddallassun.com

94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): Over 90 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists were killed; and 16 others suffered injuries in security operations conducted by Afghan forces in the past 24 hours in the city of Lashkar Gah, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced on Friday. Last week, heavy fighting erupted between Taliban...
WorldVoice of America

Afghan Civilian Casualties Soar Ahead of US Pullout

A new United Nations report this week said Afghan civilian casualties soared in the first six months of 2021, with around 1,700 civilians killed and 3,500 others wounded. From Kabul, VOA's Rahim Gul Sarwan filed this report, narrated by Roshan Noorzai. Camera: Rahim Gul Sarwan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy