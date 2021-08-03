Cancel
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: More fine August weather Wednesday

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — High pressure remains planted over the Great Lakes, keeping our weather fair and dry through much of this week. The one change you'll slowly start to notice is an increase in heat & humidity into the weekend. Outside of a slight chance of pop-up isolated afternoon showers along lake breeze boundaries, we will be remaining dry through the end of the workweek. Dew points will slowly rise into the lower 60s by the end of the week, bringing an end to our more comfortable summer weather.

Rochester, NY
First Alert
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

The Hill

