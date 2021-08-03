Microsoft's Cloud PC service for business and enterprises goes live
Microsoft has announced that its streaming Cloud PC service has reached general availability. Bit-Tech wrote about the announcement of Microsoft Windows 365 and the coming "era of hybrid computing" back on 15th July. One of the questions that intrigued many readers was that of cost/pricing for Windows 365. Now we have that information, and the answer is that there is a wide range of monthly subscription levels based upon whether you are an enterprise or business customer, on the spec of the virtual machine you are renting, and on your requirements.bit-tech.net
