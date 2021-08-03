Microsoft's Cloud PC service for business and enterprises goes live

I spent much of my weekend exploring a virtual version of the world from the sky in Microsoft Flight Simulator, available this week on the Xbox Series X. The unnumbered 11th entry in Microsoft’s long-running sim series came out last year for PC, and like the last Animal Crossing, hit during a very particular window of time. In a year when travel ranged from unwise to impossible, Flight Simulator gave its audience a high-fidelity way to go anywhere it wanted. It’s the first full refresh for Flight Simulator in 14 years and represents a renaissance for a title that served as an early demonstration of the potential of personal computers.