Amazon’s Lord of the Rings to debut Sept 2022

By Nik Roseveare
Advanced Television
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amazon Original The Lord of the Rings television series will launch on September 2nd 2022 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes available weekly. Filming of Season One, which consists of eight episodes, concluded this week in New Zealand. Amazon has made...

advanced-television.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazanin Boniadi
Person
Gennifer Hutchison
Person
Maxim Baldry
Person
Lenny Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#The Lord Of The Rings#Television
