Discovery Q2: “Ad revenue increased in every region”

ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a “dynamic recovery” in its portfolio in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the pandemic-impacted previous year’s quarter. The German broadcasting group generated record revenues with an increase of 48 per cent to €1.04 billion (previous year: €709 million) – the highest figure ever achieved by ProSiebenSat.1 in a second quarter. The main driver was the strong growth in the advertising business, which has recovered even more strongly than expected from the impact of the pandemic. At the same time, the significant revenue increase was also carried by other areas that had also still been impacted by the pandemic in the previous quarters. Thus, in the Entertainment segment the content production business also posted strong revenue growth again, while there were likewise clear signs of recovery in the Commerce & Ventures segment. In the Dating segment, the live video business remains an important growth driver with the integration of The Meet Group.