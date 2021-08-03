Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Discovery Q2: “Ad revenue increased in every region”

Advanced Television
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultichannel broadcaster Discovery has reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30th 2021. David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, commented: “Discovery delivered very strong results this quarter as we executed well amidst a recovering global advertising market. Advertising revenue increased in every region of the globe and accelerated throughout the quarter, particularly in our International segment as revenue increased 70 per cent. Indeed, many key markets such as the UK, Italy, Germany, as well as a number of Latam and APAC markets, all demonstrated a marked resurgence and finished ahead of 2019. We continued to steadily execute in our emerging next generation businesses, with 17 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers at the end of the quarter, and 18 million as of today. This contributed to 130 per cent revenue growth in the second quarter.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Revenue#Television#Summer Olympic Games#International Advertising#Apac#Ip#Oibda#Operational Highlights#Next Generation Revenues##Company#Discovery Premiere#Discovery Engage#Hgtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Financial ReportsZacks.com

News Corporation (NWSA) Q4 Earnings Top, Advertising Revenues Rise

NWSA - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results with both the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues grew across all the company’s segments. Quarterly results reflect the company’s prudent strategic efforts, which include the ongoing digital transformation of...
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

AMC Networks Up 13% In U.S. Ad Sales For Q2, Global 75% Higher

Following other TV network groups, AMC Networks had strong second-quarter gains in advertising revenues -- 13% higher (to $212 million) for its U.S. networks and 75% more internationally (to $75 million). Overall revenues grew 20% in the period to $771.4 million, with operating income up 40% to $68.3 million. In...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Zynga Swings To Q2 Profit, Shares Tank 14% On Weak Outlook

(RTTNews) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Thursday posted a profit for the second-quarter, driven by revenue growth. However, the company issued a weak guidance for the third quarter, sending its shares down 14% in the extended session. Zynga reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million or $0.02 per share, compared to net...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

RTL H1: Strong revenue growth

RTL Group results for the six months ending June 30th 2021 show that group revenue was up 13.7 per cent to €3.014 billion (H1/2020: €2.652bn), mainly as a result of strong growth of TV advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2021, of Fremantle and of the streaming businesses. Group revenue was up 21.5 per cent organically compared to the first half of 2020 and up 2.1 per cent organically compared to the first half of 2019.
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Better Than Expected Q2 Results At iHeartMedia With 77% Revenue Growth.

Continuing to make strong progress in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, iHeartMedia reported a 77% year-over-year revenue increase to $862 million for second quarter 2021, surpassing its earlier guidance of +65%. The audio giant is now within striking distance of 2019 revenue levels, with the quarter down 6% compared to Q2 2019, an improvement over the 11% differential in Q1 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

AMC Networks Q2 Result Beats On Streaming Momentum, Advertising Growth

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $771.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $687.4 million. Domestic Operations revenues increased 14% Y/Y to $639 million, with Advertising revenues gaining 13% to $212 million from higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth. Distribution revenues rose 14% to $427 million. Subscription revenues grew 21%, driven by growth in streaming revenues.
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

NanoString Technologies Q2 Revenues Increase 50 Percent

NEW YORK – NanoString Technologies reported after the close of the market on Wednesday that its second quarter revenues were up 50 percent year over year, driven by higher instrument and consumables revenues. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the company's total revenues were $33.8 million compared to...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

ProSiebenSat.1 sees “dynamic recovery” in Q2

ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a “dynamic recovery” in its portfolio in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the pandemic-impacted previous year’s quarter. The German broadcasting group generated record revenues with an increase of 48 per cent to €1.04 billion (previous year: €709 million) – the highest figure ever achieved by ProSiebenSat.1 in a second quarter. The main driver was the strong growth in the advertising business, which has recovered even more strongly than expected from the impact of the pandemic. At the same time, the significant revenue increase was also carried by other areas that had also still been impacted by the pandemic in the previous quarters. Thus, in the Entertainment segment the content production business also posted strong revenue growth again, while there were likewise clear signs of recovery in the Commerce & Ventures segment. In the Dating segment, the live video business remains an important growth driver with the integration of The Meet Group.
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Bio-Techne Q4 Revenues Jump 47 Percent

NEW YORK – Bio-Techne said on Thursday morning that its fiscal fourth quarter revenues rose 47 percent year over year as sales grew in both its Diagnostics and Genomics, and Protein Sciences segments. For the three months ended June 30, the Minneapolis-based company reported revenues of $259.0 million compared to...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Western Union Co.’s WU second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Hostess Brands (TWNK) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Raises Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.23, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $291.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $272.01 million.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Viasat Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) said it grew first-quarter revenue 25% year-over-year due to top-line increases across all segments and the acquisitions completed during the quarter. Government Systems revenue increased 4%, for the quarter. For the near-term, the company targets average annual revenue growth of approximately 20% through fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2021. Average annual adjusted EBITDA growth is targeted in the mid-teens through fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2021.
Financial Reportsjust-auto.com

Aptiv Q2 revenue rises 94% to US$3.8bn

Aptiv has recorded second-quarter revenue up 94% to US$3.8bn, with net income of US$147m. Revenue increased 44% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures. Net income of US$426m. Operating income margin of 9.1%. Adjusted Operating Income margin of 9.4%, Adjusted Operating Income of US$738m. Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.13bn. Generated...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Thomson Reuters Boosts FY21 Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO) raised its revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the strong first-half performance and the trajectory of the business for second half of the year. It also provided outlook for the third quarter and reaffirmed outlook for fiscal 2022 and 2023.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Roku Shares Fall Despite Record Q2: Key Takeaways For Investors

Streaming company Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. What Happened: Roku reported record revenue growth with a total of $645 million, up 81% year-over-year and ahead of the $618.5 million analyst estimates. Platform revenue of $532.3 million was up 117% year-over-year and player revenue of $112.8 million was up 1%.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

CVS raising pay, plotting growth after healthy Q2

CVS Health posted higher revenues and disclosed plans to invest millions in its own workforce as part of second quarter earnings posted Wednesday. The Woonsocket-based health care company (NYSE: CVS) reported $72.6 billion in total revenue in the second quarter ending June 30, an 11.1% increase compared to the same period a year prior. The number was higher than analyst consensus estimates of $70.1 billion.
Financial ReportsWinston-Salem Journal

Unifi closes out fiscal 2021 with strong global sales, profits

The Greensboro yarn manufacturer reported after the stock market closed Wednesday net income of $13.4 million. The fiscal year ended June 27. That’s compared with a loss of $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as Unifi experienced a major drop-off in demand for its products in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy