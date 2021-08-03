Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Elizabeth Margaret Fletcher

Mining Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, MI – Elizabeth Margaret Fletcher, loving mother, age 68, passed July 23, 2021, surrounded by family. Born May 9, 1953, in Marquette, to Harold and Barbra (White) Specker, Liz was the youngest daughter of seven siblings. As a child, she was remarkably bright, talented, and cute. Marquette, remained home for Liz, where her fondest childhood memories were with friends and family, enjoyed at camp and sunbathing by the shores of Lake Superior.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Marquette, MI
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Marquette, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Las Vegas#Extended Family#Travel Destinations#Mi#The First Baptist Church#Canadian#Nmu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo legal team attacks AG report as accuser files criminal complaint

The legal troubles are deepening for New York's embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo. One of his accusers has filed a criminal complaint alleging Cuomo groped her. He denies touching anyone inappropriately. On Friday, the governor's legal team tried to punch holes in the state attorney general's report that alleges Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Michael George reports.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy