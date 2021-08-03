MARQUETTE, MI – Elizabeth Margaret Fletcher, loving mother, age 68, passed July 23, 2021, surrounded by family. Born May 9, 1953, in Marquette, to Harold and Barbra (White) Specker, Liz was the youngest daughter of seven siblings. As a child, she was remarkably bright, talented, and cute. Marquette, remained home for Liz, where her fondest childhood memories were with friends and family, enjoyed at camp and sunbathing by the shores of Lake Superior.